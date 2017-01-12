Maritime farmers see difference they're making in Rwanda
Ian MacHattie of Truro, N.S. is shown near Kigali on a tour with Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Some Maritimers who just concluded a 10-day tour in Rwanda say they've seen firsthand how the goodwill of Canadian farmers is helping to feed thousands of people in that country and improve their hygiene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC