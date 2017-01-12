Marine Atlantic cancels Friday crossings
The ferry service issued a travel advisory notifying passengers that all crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney scheduled for Friday had been cancelled and rescheduled to Saturday at 11:45 a.m., weather-permitting. Environment Canada issued a storm warning for the northern half of the Cabot Strait, with storm-force winds at 48 to 63 knots expected.
