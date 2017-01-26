Man arrested, remanded

Man arrested, remanded

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cape Breton Post

Ryan Michael Tubrett, 24, was arrested in the Sydney area Saturday morning and has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correction Centre. SYDNEY - It's not everyday you can attend a music workshop and have the opportunity to create something that will be eventually recorded and released by a well-known singer/songwriter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son 6 hr Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax 19 hr Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg Jan 22 Granny 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC