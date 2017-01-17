Man arrested and charged following Kentville search remains in custody
A 36-year-old Kentville man arrested and charged with several offences following a search of a Prince Street residence remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Mark Anthony Higdon was present in the holding cells at Kentville provincial court Jan. 16. The Crown was opposed to his release.
