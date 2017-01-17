Lunar New Year celebration at Pier 21...

Lunar New Year celebration at Pier 21 brightens 'dreary' month

Chen Zhang watches with a smile and her phone ready for pictures as her daughters Kalisie, 4, and Annabelle, 2, make dragon stamps. It was Zhang's first time attending the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21's Lunar New Year celebration but she says it likely won't be the family's last.

