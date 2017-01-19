London police stats on human trafficking show increase in victims, charges
By January, that number had jumped to 111 women and girls police believed were being controlled by more than 81 suspected traffickers, mostly from out of town. Statistics released Thursday by London police show officers are laying more charges, but they're also coming into contact with more potential victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec '16
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC