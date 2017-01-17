Large power outage in East Hants fixed

Large power outage in East Hants fixed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Amherst Daily News

A major power outage, affecting over 10,000 customers in East Hants, was quickly remedied after it was reported by Nova Scotia Power on Jan. 17 at approximately 3:15 p.m. UPPER NAPPAN - Continue to be supportive and open with the public, but don't invest any money until the future of tidal energy is more certain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mon Moving girl 464
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC