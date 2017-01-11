Judge reserves decision on releasing ...

Judge reserves decision on releasing evidence to media in intimate...

Read more: Northern Life

A Nova Scotia judge has reserved his decision on whether to release additional evidence to media in a case involving the alleged sharing of intimate images by teenagers without consent. Six Nova Scotia teenaged boys are charged with sharing images of at least 20 high school girls in Bridgewater, N.S. Last year, the CBC successfully argued for the release of a redacted version of a search warrant in the case, which said police uncovered up to 75 intimate images of teenage girls.

Nova Scotia

