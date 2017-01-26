Indigenous engineering students tour ...

Indigenous engineering students tour NorthConnex compound

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hills News

Aboriginal students were given a taste of what they could do in engineering when they recently visited a NorthConnex site. TOUR: Indigenous high school students interested in engineering got a taste of the career path when they had a tour of the NorthConnex site in West Pennant Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son 11 hr Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax 23 hr Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg Jan 22 Granny 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC