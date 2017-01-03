'I will fix it,' struggling ex-soldie...

'I will fix it,' struggling ex-soldier said before Nova Scotia murder-suicides

Lionel Desmond was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. A clearer picture is emerging of Desmond, the former soldier involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Nova Scotia, with his own words on social media revealing a man struggling with PTSD who was trying to get his life back.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT A clearer picture is emerging of the former soldier involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Nova Scotia, with his own words on social media revealing a man struggling with PTSD who was trying to get his life back.

Nova Scotia

