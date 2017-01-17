How to fight back against rising bank...

How to fight back against rising bank fees on chequing accounts

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: CBC News

Sophia Harris has worked as a CBC video journalist across the country, covering everything from the start of the annual lobster fishery in Yarmouth, N.S., to potash prices in Saskatchewan. She now has found a good home at the business unit in Toronto where she produces for national TV news and writes and shoots and edits video for CBC.ca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 16 Moving girl 464
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec '16 Time capsule 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC