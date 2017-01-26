How a Brookfield party got these wome...

How a Brookfield party got these women 'addicted' to hunting

Calling themselves Women that Hunt , the registered non-profit group of more than 20 women take trips into the bush, rifles or bows in hand, showing that hunting isn't just for the men. It started when a friend came over to founding member Kelly Lemay's house for a party and mentioned she was a hunter.

