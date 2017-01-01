Here's the other iconic N.S. boat to be immortalized on a coin
Shaina Luck covers everything from court to city council. Her favourite stories are about ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Rob and Dagny
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC