Here are 4 cool features visitors can...

Here are 4 cool features visitors can expect to see at Halifax's new Discovery Centre

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Discovery Centre's immersive dome theatre isn't just a planetarium. It allows for experiences like immersing oneself in the human body or being an animal running through the jungle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
From Ireland moving to Halifax 2 hr Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Fri Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg Jan 22 Granny 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC