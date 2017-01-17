Halifax Shopping Centre tops Maritimes in sales production
Retailers in the Halifax Shopping Centre are getting more sales for the size of their shops than their counterparts anywhere else in the Maritimes. The shopping centre on Mumford Road in Halifax's West End is one of the most productive in the country, says Craig Patterson, a research consultant for the Retail Council of Canada.
