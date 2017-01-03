Guilty pleas entered by Big Harbour Road man on drug charges
A sentencing hearing was scheduled Wednesday after a Big Harbour Road man entered guilty pleas on two reduced drug offences. John Mitchell MacEachern, 27, was initially charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking but the charges were reduced Wednesday to possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC