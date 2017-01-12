Grounded tanker raises issue of federal watch on foreign flagged ships:mariners
Veteran mariners are questioning why a tanker that operated in calm harbours was permitted to attempt a winter crossing of the Gulf of St. Lawrence waters, as plans continued Thursday to pull the grounded ship off a sandy Cape Breton bottom. Coast guard officials are optimistic a second towing attempt expected on the weekend will shift the double-hulled Arca 1 - which holds 15 tonnes of its own fuel.
