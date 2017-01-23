Glace Bay man's murder trial dates remain uncertain
Trial dates for a Glace Bay man charged with second-degree murder remained uncertain Monday after defence lawyer Zeb Brown told the court he is not available for a trial in May. Brown is representing Thomas Ted Barrett, 41, who is charged in connection with the May 2012 death of Laura Catherine Jessome of Bras d'Or. Jessome's body was found inside a hockey bag along the shores of the Mira River in Marion Bridge.
