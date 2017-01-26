Glace Bay man charged with murder to return to court in February
Raymond Glenn Farrow, 49, of Fourth Street, Glace Bay, is charged in connection with the 2006 death of 82-year-old Harold Slaunwhite who was found dead in his home in Dominion. Farrow made a brief court appearance Tuesday.
