Funeral dates set for family killed in Nova Scotia murder-suicide
The funeral for a mother and young daughter shot dead in a murder-suicide in Nova Scotia will be held Thursday, a day after the service for their killer and his mother. Lionel Desmond shot his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., according to RCMP.
