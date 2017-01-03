Four Cape Breton accused enter not gu...

Four Cape Breton accused enter not guilty pleas

Charged are William M. MacDonald, 58, of Main Street, Glace Bay, Gail Darlene Hall, 53, of Brookside Street, Glace Bay, William A. MacDonald, 35, of Brookside Street, Glace Bay, and Scott MacNeil, 34, Carmichael Drive, Sydney River. All are charged with fishing with a lobster trap without a registration tag, fishing with more traps than permitted and selling or possessing fish in contravention of the act.

