Fort McMurray fire experience renews Yarmouth counsellors' desire to help

When it was time to decide where they wanted to live, Mike and Joan Donaldson chose to return to Yarmouth, a move that had its genesis in last year's wildfire in Fort McMurray. For more than a month after the fire, the Donaldsons - who had spent a couple of years in the Alberta city working as counsellors - were part of a team of professionals helping Fort McMurray residents cope with the reality of loss and devastation.

