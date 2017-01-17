Former teacher in sex crimes case accused of breaching bail conditions
A former Halifax-area school teacher who pleaded guilty to a sex charge involving a teenage boy is in trouble with the law again. Sarah Jane Harnish, 36, who now goes by her maiden name Allt, was arraigned Monday in Halifax provincial court on a charge of failing to comply with court conditions.
