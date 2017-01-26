Former school committee chair 'bewild...

Former school committee chair 'bewildered' by province's decision on new J.L. Ilsley

CBC News

Education Minister Karen Casey said it's a better use of taxpayers dollars to build a new, modern facility instead of constantly fixing the old J.L. Ilsley. The province's surprise announcement it will build a new J.L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield has knocked the wind out of one man who spent months on a committee that recommended a new school for another part of Halifax.

Nova Scotia

