Former CRDA head pleads not guilty to all charges
Nine months after being charged with submitting forged documents and defrauding the province, the former head of the now defunct Cumberland Regional Development Authority has plead not-guilty to all accusation against her. Counsel for Rhonda Charmaine Kelly appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Jan. 9 to enter not-guilty pleas to the 10 charges against Kelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Tue
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC