Former CRDA head pleads not guilty to all charges

Nine months after being charged with submitting forged documents and defrauding the province, the former head of the now defunct Cumberland Regional Development Authority has plead not-guilty to all accusation against her. Counsel for Rhonda Charmaine Kelly appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Jan. 9 to enter not-guilty pleas to the 10 charges against Kelly.

Nova Scotia

