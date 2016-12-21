Fire started by man who threw incendiary device at family's home: police
Police say someone threw an incendiary device at a home in west end Halifax, causing a fire that forced a couple and their two children to flee. They say they were called to Chebucto Road at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and learned that a white man pulled up in a white sedan and threw the device at the building.
