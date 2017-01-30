Fire sends man to hospital, keeps 8 others out of their apartments
A man is in hospital and eight other people are out of their homes after a fire in an apartment building in downtown Dartmouth, according to the Canadian Red Cross. The man in hospital is recovering from smoke inhalation.
