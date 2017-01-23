Fire destroys fishing supply store in...

Fire destroys fishing supply store in Pictou

In total, six fire departments had to be called in to help battle an intense early morning fire on Water Street in Pictou, N.S., according to the fire chief with the Pictou Fire Department. "It has a lot of rope which is made out of plastic, it's a nylon plastic so when it catches fire it's oil so it's just going to be extremely intense," said Janes.

