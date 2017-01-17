Fire chief organizing Antigonish public meeting on highway twinning

Highway 104, the artery connecting mainland Nova Scotia to Cape Breton Island, is one of the roads most often mentioned when twinned highways in Nova Scotia are discussed. Joe MacDonald, the Barneys River fire chief who has been pushing for twinning of a section of Highway 104 that has a high frequency of fatal accidents, is organizing a community meeting Jan. 26. Since 2009, there have been 15 fatalities and more than 363 accidents on a 38-kilometre stretch of highway from Sutherlands River to the Antigonish bypass, MacDonald said, blaming the high numbers on "a whole bunch of things, including being built in the 1960s, more transport trucks and more travellers."

