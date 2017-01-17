Fire chief organizing Antigonish public meeting on highway twinning
Highway 104, the artery connecting mainland Nova Scotia to Cape Breton Island, is one of the roads most often mentioned when twinned highways in Nova Scotia are discussed. Joe MacDonald, the Barneys River fire chief who has been pushing for twinning of a section of Highway 104 that has a high frequency of fatal accidents, is organizing a community meeting Jan. 26. Since 2009, there have been 15 fatalities and more than 363 accidents on a 38-kilometre stretch of highway from Sutherlands River to the Antigonish bypass, MacDonald said, blaming the high numbers on "a whole bunch of things, including being built in the 1960s, more transport trucks and more travellers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC