Federal government to pay for funeral of four people slain in Nova Scotia

The federal government confirmed it will pay for the funerals of four people found dead in a Nova Scotia home last Tuesday. However Veteran's Affairs officials would not elaborate further Saturday on details of the payment for the services for Lionel Desmond, his wife, mother and daughter.

Nova Scotia

