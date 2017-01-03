Federal government to pay for funeral of four people slain in Nova Scotia
The federal government confirmed it will pay for the funerals of four people found dead in a Nova Scotia home last Tuesday. However Veteran's Affairs officials would not elaborate further Saturday on details of the payment for the services for Lionel Desmond, his wife, mother and daughter.
