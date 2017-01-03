Family of Montreal woman killed by do...

Family of Montreal woman killed by dog suing canine's owner

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

The family of a woman who died after being attacked by a dog says it plans to sue the canine's owner. Lise Vadnais, whose sister Christiane died in her backyard last June, says the family made the decision after the Crown decided to not lay criminal charges against Franklin Junior Frontal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Tue Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec 19 Time capsule 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC