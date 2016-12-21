Family forced to escape after home set on fire: Halifax police
An arson investigation is underway after police say someone threw an incendiary device at a home in central Halifax, setting it ablaze and forcing adults and sleeping children to escape. The fire happened at 6836 Chebucto Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
