Empowering women from Nova Scotia to ...

Empowering women from Nova Scotia to Rwanda

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The News

Donna Cooper, a Pictou County woman and member of First Baptist Church New Glasgow, has spent the past five months preparing for the next two weeks, which she will spend in Rwanda on a "She Matters" mission trip. "She Matters" is a program run by Canadian Baptist Ministries , looking specifically for how best to help the women in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 16 Moving girl 464
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC