Empowering women from Nova Scotia to Rwanda
Donna Cooper, a Pictou County woman and member of First Baptist Church New Glasgow, has spent the past five months preparing for the next two weeks, which she will spend in Rwanda on a "She Matters" mission trip. "She Matters" is a program run by Canadian Baptist Ministries , looking specifically for how best to help the women in developing and underdeveloped countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
