EDITORIAL: A heroine among us

Some 40 years after her death, the heroic and gritty spirit of Wolfville's Mona Parsons, who was part of the Dutch resistance during the Second World War, will be honoured by a monument in the centre of the Valley town. A 2.4-metre bronze statue by Amsterdam-born sculptor Nistal Prem de Boer, will serve as a permanent testimonial and reminder of Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.