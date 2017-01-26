Economic growth on agenda as Atlantic premiers meet federal ministers
The meeting will be hosted by Treasury Board president Scott Brison and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Wolfville, N.S. McNeil says the meeting is important because many of the economic issues to be discussed require both levels of government to work together. He says the talks will touch on how to continue to grow immigration to the region and on ways the provinces can continue to cooperate in areas such as energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|1 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC