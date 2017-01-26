Economic growth on agenda as Atlantic...

Economic growth on agenda as Atlantic premiers meet federal ministers

The meeting will be hosted by Treasury Board president Scott Brison and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Wolfville, N.S. McNeil says the meeting is important because many of the economic issues to be discussed require both levels of government to work together. He says the talks will touch on how to continue to grow immigration to the region and on ways the provinces can continue to cooperate in areas such as energy.

Nova Scotia

