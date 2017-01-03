Don't leave Lunenburg in the lurch, m...

Don't leave Lunenburg in the lurch, mayor urges feds eyeing new heritage sites

Before the federal government accepts nominations for a new slew of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the mayor of Lunenburg says it should provide more support for those it already has. Rachel Bailey says Old Town Lunenburg's designation has been very much a blessing, raising the town's profile not only provincially, but nationally and worldwide.

