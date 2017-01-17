Decision expected Wednesday in sex trial of prominent Toronto pastor in Kentville

The judge's decision in the trial of a prominent Toronto pastor and Order of Canada recipient facing historic sex charges in Kings County is scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 18. Dr. Rev. Brent Leroy Hawkes, 66, is charged with indecent assault and committing an act of gross indecency involving oral sex in Greenwood between Aug. 1, 1974, and Dec. 31, 1975.

