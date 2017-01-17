COLUMN: New Glasgow Farmers Market vendor offers authentic Indian dishes
Ranjith Murugesan and Kiruthika Sekar display labeled photographs of some of the Indian dishes they prepare for their booth at the New Glasgow Farmers' Market. It is a long way to Namakkal in the Indian province of Tamil Nadu, but if you want to sample the local cuisine, you need only stop by the New Glasgow Farmers' Market.
