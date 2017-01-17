COLUMN: Improving literacy
Maybe it's by sitting down with friends to talk about your favourite author or passing along a special book to a friend or co-worker. As we celebrate Family Literacy Day on Friday, Jan. 27 and throughout this week at public libraries in Pictou County, it's a good time to reflect on the role that literacy plays in our lives.
