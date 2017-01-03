COLUMN: Connecting with others

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season behind us, PARL public libraries seem to be the place to meet up, chat, connect or even learn something new! The small talk at the circulation desk, staff sharing their favourite picks, new additions to the collection - all are the workings of a few amazing things that go on within our walls. The rest? You'll have to stop to see for yourself! The Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library , along with our community partners, will be celebrating our role as Newcomer Welcome Centres with an official launch on Tuesday, January 10 at 1 p.m. in the New Glasgow Library.

