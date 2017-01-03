COLUMN: Connecting with others

COLUMN: Connecting with others

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The News

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season behind us, PARL public libraries seem to be the place to meet up, chat, connect or even learn something new! The small talk at the circulation desk, staff sharing their favourite picks, new additions to the collection - all are the workings of a few amazing things that go on within our walls. The rest? You'll have to stop to see for yourself! The Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library , along with our community partners, will be celebrating our role as Newcomer Welcome Centres with an official launch on Tuesday, January 10 at 1 p.m. in the New Glasgow Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec 19 Time capsule 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC