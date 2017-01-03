Coast Guard hopes to tow tanker that ran aground off Nova Scotia coast

The Arca 1 is shown in a handout photo after it ran aground off the coast of Nova Scotia, Sunday, Jan.8, 2017. The Canadian Coast Guard says it will attempt early Tuesday to free a tanker that ran aground off Cape Breton.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Depratment of Fisheries and Oceans MANDATORY CREDIT The Arca 1 is shown in a handout photo after it ran aground off the coast of Nova Scotia, Sunday, Jan.8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.