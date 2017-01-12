Celebrating Robbie Burns Day the proper way in New Scotland
Technically speaking, Nova Scotia translated from the Latin means 'New Scotland,' but it's getting harder and harder to find celebrations of Scotland's most famous bard, Robert Burns this year. Organizations like the venerable The Scots , for the first time in living memory, will not be hosting the traditional Burns dinner at a downtown hotel.
