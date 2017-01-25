Celebrating Nova Scotia craft beer
With the number of breweries in Nova Scotia about to surpass 40, it's a great time to look back and see how far the province's local beer scene has progressed. When Kevin Keefe opened Granite Brewery in 1985, it was the first brewery to open in the province in decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC