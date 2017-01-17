Car crashes into Halifax store on Spring Garden

A taxi driver and a pedestrian were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the taxi crashed into a Halifax store on Friday. Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that they were called to the Spring Garden Road scene at about 7:30 p.m. Lole, the clothing store that was hit, noted in a Facebook post that no employees were hurt in the crash and that the store would be closed on Saturday.

