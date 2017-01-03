Cape Breton nursing home residents in makeshift rooms after flood damage

Foyer Pere Fiset nursing home in Cheticamp, N.S., is housing some long-term care residents in makeshift bedrooms until repairs to flood-damaged areas can be completed. Nearly a dozen residents at the Foyer Pere Fiset nursing home in ChA©ticamp, N.S., are sleeping in the facility's boardroom, activity room and front lounge due to damage caused by burst pipes.

