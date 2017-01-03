Canadian port cities anticipate influ...

Canadian port cities anticipate influx of cruise visitors this summer

Read more: Canada.com

Canadian port cities expect to get an economic boost this summer from an influx of cruise visitors attracted by a low loonie and the country's 150th birthday celebrations. With the opening in May of a $78-million refurbished passenger terminal, the Port of Montreal anticipates the number of cruise passengers and crew members will be up 28 per cent from last year to 110,000 as the city is celebrates its 375th birthday and Canada's sesquicentennial.

Nova Scotia

