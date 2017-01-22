Busting bootleggers

Busting bootleggers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Prince Albert Daily Herald

Three northern First Nations have posted a security guard at the Prince Albert airport, in a bid to intercept bootleggers bringing liquor to their communities. The Black Lake, Hatchet Lake and Fond du Lac First Nations are dry reserves - no booze allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince Albert Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg 2 hr Granny 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 16 Moving girl 464
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,155,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC