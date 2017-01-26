Big deals, big mystery attracts hundreds to Dartmouth auction
Lorna And Perry Devoe of Hammond Plains bought a bin that contained several area rugs and patio umbrellas at the Mariner Auctions run event in Dartmouth. Hundreds of people bid on returned store items at a Dartmouth, N.S. auction on Saturday, in what's being referred to as the Storage Wars of the Maritimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|7 hr
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC