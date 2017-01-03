Barb's Diner namesake still working a...

Barb's Diner namesake still working at 85 years old for the love of it

21 hrs ago Read more: The News

Barb Barkhouse is likely the oldest waitress in the county, but she insists her lunchtime shifts are more fun than work because of the pleasure she gets in serving home cooking and sharing a little conversation. Video of singer J.D. Fortune's birthday serenade to Barb Barkhouse continues to make its rounds but the question remains - what is an 85-year-old doing waiting tables? "I do it because I love every minute of it," said Barkhouse who puts in a couple of lunch shifts a week, taking orders at Barb's Diner in Westville.

Nova Scotia

