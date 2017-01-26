Are patients in rural areas being deprived of potentially lifesaving therapy?
The implantable cardioverter defibrillator , a primary prevention device therapy, can help save the lives of patients suffering from heart failure or following a heart attack. Specialized heart function clinics often refer patients for implantation of this device, but a new report in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology indicates that a significant proportion of patients at clinics in both rural and urban geographic locations were not referred and that this disparity was greater among patients in rural locations.
